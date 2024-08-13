Reckless DUI Driver Suffers Serious Injuries In Head-On Stafford County Crash, Sheriff Says

Sumerduck resident John Bruton III, 31, is facing multiple charges after being arrested in connection to a crash on Sunday night.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, a deputy from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Warrenton Road and Cardinal Forest Drive to investigate what was described as "a really bad" crash that left the suspect vehicle on fire.

Witnesses told investigators that a Nissan Altima, driven by Bruton, was swerving in and out of traffic while heading north on Warrenton Road before speeding through a red light, when he struck a Chevy Malibu that was occupied by two adults and two children.

Bruton suffered multiple injuries in the crash, including fractured bones that were treated at an area hospital.

During the investigation into the crash, a mini-bottle of Tito's vodka was found inside the Nissan, which Bruton admitted to consuming while he was driving.

He was charged with maiming while driving intoxicated, aggressive driving, failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to obey a traffic signal, and improper lane change.

Once he is released from the hospital, officials say that Bruton will be held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

