Ramiro Hernandez Barriga has been identified by investigators as the driver who was killed late on Friday night after losing control of a Ford Focus on Route 806.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Aug. 9, Virginia State Police troopers were called to a stretch of the roadway, less than a half mile north of Route 607 (Shenandoah Path).

Investigators say that Hernandez Barriga was heading south when, for unknown reasons, the Ford crossed over the double yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the road, struck a fence and collided with several trees before overturning.

Hernandez Barriga was pronounced dead at the scene. Police made note that he was wearing a seatbelt.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation on Monday afternoon.

