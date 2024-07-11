Rachael Foglesong Jackson Of Fredericksburg Dies: 'Perfect Human'

Rachael Foglesong Jackson died peacefully, July 2 at home in Fredericksburg, according to her obituary on the Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service website. She was 35 years old.

Rachael is survived by her parents, Duane and Joan Foglesong; husband: Craig Tyler Jackson; two children, Iris Jane Jackson and Ronan Francis Jackson; nine siblings and in laws; and a host of other loved ones, friends, and relatives.

Rachael was a high-level competitive dancer, having graduated from Stafford Senior in 2007, her obituary says. She was on to earn her bachelor's in science from Old Dominion University.

In sharing her obituary on social media, Rachael's family remembered her as "the perfect mother, wife, sister, daughter, friend, and human."

Click here for Rachael Foglesong Jackson's complete obituary. Services were held July 10.

