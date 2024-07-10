Napoleon Boayke, 39, is behind bars for breaking and entering following a strange scene that played out for a homeowner on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say that shortly before 9:30 a.m. on July 9, deputies were called to an Onville Road residence, when a homeowner arrived back at his home to find Boayke and four children inside.

Upon arrival, deputies spotted the five uninvited guests, though Boayke refused to leave the home, simply staring out the window at them until they made way inside and took him into custody without further incident.

According to a Stafford County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, the victim recognized Boayke from a house tour two days earlier, when he reportedly inquired about possibly purchasing the home.

During his initial interview, investigators say that Boayke provided a false ID to deputies, and when his real name was uncovered, it was determined that he had been wanted out of both Prince William and Loudoun counties.

Following his arrest, the children were taken by Child Protective Services and later released to another family member.

The Woodbridge resident was charged with:

Entering a property with intent to damage;

Identity theft;

Providing a false identity to law enforcement

Destruction of property;

Four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He was also served on the outstanding warrants. Boayke is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

