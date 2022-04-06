Contact Us
Woman Asleep At Stafford Gas Pump Helped Police Find Wanted Criminals

Josh Lanier
Michelle Rupe
Michelle Rupe
Douglas Nail
Douglas Nail

A woman asleep in a car at a gas pump in Stafford led to two arrests earlier this week. 

Deputies took notice of the woman just before 11 a.m. on Friday, June 3, at a 7-Eleven on Orville Road. As they watched, a man stumbled back to the car and seemed high, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

When deputies investigated, they found drugs and paraphernalia in the car. The couple also had outstanding warrants, the release said. 

Deputies arrested Michelle Rupe, 44, and Douglas Nail, 52, and charged them with drug possession and public intoxication, the release said. They also found that Rupe was wanted on a parole violation in Spotsylvania, and Nail had outstanding warrants in Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Fredericksburg. 

They were both being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, the release said. 

