Unbelted Stafford Driver Killed In I-395 Alexandria Crash: Report

A 30-year-old Stafford County woman has died from injuries sustained in a car crash that happened over the weekend, WTOP reports.

Tiffany Pittman, 30, of Stafford, was behind the wheel and not belted when she struck the Jersey wall on the northbound side of I-395 Alexandria around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, the outlet says citing Virginia State Police.

A male passenger was left uninjured and no other vehicles were involved.

