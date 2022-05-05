Contact Us
Stafford Daily Voice serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
Return to your home site

Menu

Stafford Daily Voice serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford

Nearby Sites

  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

Unbelted Stafford Driver Killed In I-395 Alexandria Crash: Report

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Tiffany Pittman
Tiffany Pittman Photo Credit: Tiff Tiff Pittman Facebook photo

A 30-year-old Stafford County woman has died from injuries sustained in a car crash that happened over the weekend, WTOP reports.

Tiffany Pittman, 30, of Stafford, was behind the wheel and not belted when she struck the Jersey wall on the northbound side of I-395 Alexandria around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, the outlet says citing Virginia State Police.

A male passenger was left uninjured and no other vehicles were involved.

Click here to read the full story from WTOP. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.