Teen Wounded In Rush-Hour DC Metro Train Shooting: Report

A teenager was wounded in a Northwest DC Metro train shooting that happened during the height of the morning rush hour on Friday, Oct. 28, NBC4 Washington reports.

A fight between a group of juveniles apparently resulted in shots being fired on the Green Line train at the Georgia Avenue – Petworth station around 8:30 a.m., the outlet says citing Metro Transit police.

The unidentified teen was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive, according to the outlet. An investigation remains ongoing.

Click here for more from NBC4 Washington.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.