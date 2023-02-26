Teen Takes Stafford Sheriff's Deputies On Wild Saturday Night Pursuit In Minivan, Officials Say

A speeding teen driver took a Stafford County Sheriff’s deputy on a wild ride on Saturday night in a minivan as he attempted to elude apprehension, officials say.

Grant Egan, 18, is facing multiple charges following an incident that played out shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, according to a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 7:09 p.m. on Saturday night, a sheriff’s deputy was on patrol on Garrisonville Road when he spotted a blue Toyota minivan traveling 64 mph in a posted 45 mph zone near Vulcan Quarry Road.

When Egan passed the deputy, he allegedly turned off his headlights and sped away in an attempt to be elusive.

The deputy activated his lights and sirens, but Egan continued to speed away westbound, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson. He made a right onto Ripley Road and entered the subdivision of Apple Grove with his lights still off.

He then sped away into a residential area on Kinser Way, made a right on bannon lane, and a right on Hayes Street before coming full circle and returning to Ripley Road.

Officials say that the pursuit continued back onto Garrisonville Road, then onto Joshua Road, at which point, Egan “came to his senses and stopped at the intersection of aJoshua Road and St. Robert’s Drive, where a second deputy joined the “high-risk stop.”

At the time he was ultimately apprehended, Egan was inside the minivan with four minors, who were all released to their parents when he was arrested.

Egan was charged with:

Felony eluding;

Reckless driving;

Four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

“When you see the flashing blue lights, slow down, and pull over,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said. “Do not turn a traffic infraction into a felony arrest.”

