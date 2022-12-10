Teen Charged For Trespassing After Trailing Sheriff Deputy, Flipping The Bird Outside VA Church

A defiant teenager in Virginia is facing a trespassing charge after disrespecting a Stafford County Sheriff’s deputy and giving him the finger outside a church, authorities announced.

Stafford resident Logan Garrison, 19, went rogue after being ticketed by deputies for speeding on Layhill Road early on Tuesday, Oct. 11 near the Stafford Crossing Community Church.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a deputy stopped Garrison for driving 57 mph in a posted 40 mph zone.

“Garrison was not pleased with this, for he crumbled up the ticket and began to follow (the deputy’s) cruiser,” the spokesperson added. “(The deputy) parked in Stafford Crossing Community Church’s parking lot as Garrison began circling (the vehicle) while holding up the middle finger.”

The spokesperson made note that “church members did not enjoy Garrison’s behavior and wanted him off the property.”

Garrison was reportedly told repeatedly that he needed to leave the area, but he failed to comply, leading to the trespassing charge.

The teen was later released on an unsecured bond. No return court date was announced by investigators.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.