Police & Fire

Stafford Woman Wants A Ride To Richmond But Got Free Trip To Jail Instead: Police

Michelle Oliver
Michelle Oliver Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office

A woman didn't quite make it to her preferred destination of Richmond, Virginia, earlier this week, but her consolation prize was a free trip to jail. 

Michelle Oliver, 34, was hassling customers outside a Wawa convenience store on Gateway Drive in south Stafford around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. She was asking them for money and a ride to a ride to the state capitol. The store called the Sheriff's Office to get her to leave. 

When the deputy asked her to move along, she took two steps back and lunged at him instead, the Sheriff's Office said. The two fought, and she took him to the ground before the deputy got control and put her in handcuffs, authorities said. The deputy said Oliver was high. 

The deputy arrested her on a charge of public intoxication and assault on a law enforcement officer, the Sheriff's Office said. And she got a free ride to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

