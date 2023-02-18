Stafford Sisters Arrested After Police Pursuit

A pair of sisters, one of whom had been wanted on warrants, are facing charges after a police pursuit in Stafford, authorities said.

Both Sharlynia and Kelzy Young, 21 and 19, appeared nervous when a deputy stopped their gold Nissan Maxima on Warrenton Road for failing to yield on Friday, Feb. 17 around 3:20 p.m., Stafford police said.

Kelzy, the driver, told the officer she was nervous since she'd never been pulled over, and gave him a fake as he realized she had active warrants out for her arrest, authorities said.

That's when Kelzy shifted the car into gear and initiated a pursuit, police said.

She headed north and ran through two red traffic signals. Unable to negotiate the intersection at Plantation Drive, the suspect ran off the road and crashed into a crosswalk signal, ending the vehicle pursuit, polie said.

Kelzy fled on foot towards Sebring Drive, but was no match for the blazing speed of the deputy. She was quickly apprehended and identified Kelzy, who was was wanted for three fail to appear warrants in Stafford and two outstanding warrants in Fredericksburg.

The passenger made a run for the border, Taco Bell. Thinking outside the bun did not work as her pink hair made her easily recognizable, authorities said. The deputy took Sharlynia into custody in the Taco Bell parking lot moments after the driver was detained.

Kelzy Young was served her outstanding warrants and charged with eluding, possession of a controlled substance, identity theft, false identification to law enforcement, hit and run, obstruction, reckless driving, no driver’s license, fail to yield and expired inspection. Sharlynia Young was charged with obstruction and possession of a controlled substance. Both sisters were held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

