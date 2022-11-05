Contact Us
Police & Fire

Stafford County Police Searching For 12-Year-Old Runaway

David Cifarelli
Read More Stories
Avalon Marie Houston
Avalon Marie Houston Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office (Facebook)

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a child who ran away from home, the office said on Facebook

Avalon Marie Houston, 12, was last seen leaving her home in Autumn Ridge in the morning Wednesday, May 11, the office reports.

She has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt, black shorts and an Avalanche jersey tied around her waist, the office said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 540-658-4400. 

