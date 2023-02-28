Speeding Driver Turns Ticket Into Felony Arrest In Stafford County, Sheriff Says

A speeding suspect took members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for a wild ride on Monday morning as he attempted to evade arrest, officials said.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office attempted to stop Colonial Beach resident Joseph Harris, 22, shortly before 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 on Cool Springs Road, when he was clocked doing 70 mph in a 45 mph.

Police say that Harris stopped at a red traffic signal on White Oak Road, at which point the shenanigans began.

Harris allegedly proceeded to change lanes at the traffic light, and was followed by a sergeant from the sheriff’s office. In response, he began backing up into oncoming traffic and refused to move when the signal switched from red to green, causing consternation for other drivers.

The sergeant activated his lights and sirens, at which point Harris sped through the intersection onto Deacon Road, prompting a police pursuit.

He was followed from Dean Road to White Oak Road, at which point he drove to the rear of the Wawa, which is familiar grounds for members of the sheriff’s office.

The sergeant was able to block the only entrance at Wawa while he waited for backup, prompting Harris to drive from thereat of the store, through a red light, and onto Butler Road in the direction of White Oak Road.

Officials said that the pursuit continued back onto Cool Springs Road, then Harris made an abrupt U-turn back onto White Oak Road and into the parking lot of AutoZone miles away.

Harris was taken into custody and charged with:

Felony eluding;

Reckless driving;

No valid driver’s license.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

"As we said in our release Sunday morning," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. "When you see flashing blue lights, slow down and pull over. Do not turn a traffic infraction into a felony arrest."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.