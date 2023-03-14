Side Of Cries: Driver Asleep In McDonald's Drive-Thru Busted For Sixth DUI In Stafford County

Stop us if you’ve heard this story before.

A 32-year-old man familiar with members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was busted for his sixth reported driving under the influence offense after he was found slumped at the steering wheel in a McDonald’s drive-thru line, authorities announced.

Shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, deputies from the sheriff’s office were called to the fast food joint on Chatham Heights Road, where there were reports of a man asleep at the wheel.

Upon arrival at the restaurant, deputies found Shane Bond, still in a silent slumber. Once stirred, investigators said that he had glassy, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.

Bond proceeded to fail Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was taken into custody after refusing to submit to a breathalyzer. He was transported to an area hospital to have his blood drawn to determine his blood alcohol content, where he attempted to escape.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office, while with hospital staff, Bond fled the building on foot but was quickly picked back up by his arresting deputy, who apprehended him without further incident.

Bond was charged with his sixth DUI offense, as well as:

Driving while revoked;

Two counts of refusal;

Two counts of obstruction of justice.

He’s being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

