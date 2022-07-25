Shooting Suspect Apprehended In Virginia Minutes After Shots Fired Reported: Police

A Fredericksburg man who attempted to flee from police after firing gunshots in the downtown district is facing a host of charges after being apprehended within minutes by responding officers, police said.

At approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, the Fredericksburg Police E-911 Center received a report of a single gunshot fired in the 200 block of Charles Street, according to officials.

Patrol officers responded and located a person matching the suspect’s description, and after a brief foot pursuit, patrol officers apprehended the suspect and identified him as Norris Wright, 35, of Fredericksburg.

Investigators noted that Wright was taken into custody within minutes of the initial report of shots fired.

Wright was charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon;

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Reckless handling of a firearm;

Possession of a concealed weapon, second offense;

Discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school;

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance;

Transportation of a firearm subject to a protective order;

Discharge of a firearm in public;

Discharge of a firearm within the City.

Wright was apprehended and remains behind bars at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

