Contact Us
Stafford Daily Voice serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
Return to your home site

Menu

Stafford Daily Voice serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford

Nearby Sites

  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

Senior Alert Issued For Missing Virginia Man

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Fred H. Bradley Jr.
Fred H. Bradley Jr. Photo Credit: Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office (Facebook)

Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing man from Lunenburg County.

Fred H. Bradley Jr., 79, was last seen leaving his home, located at Wile Away Road in Kenbridge, around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, May 23rd, according to the Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office. 

Bradley is described as a White male, standing about 5'8," weighing 190 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair, state police said. 

He was last seen wearing blue pants, a long sleeve white button up shirt with pink stripes and white shoes. Bradley also commonly carries a black fanny pack, police added. Authorities believe he is driving a 2008 blue Toyota Prius with Virginia plates: SUENIE.

Bradley suffers from a cognitive impairment and authorities are concerned for his health and wellbeing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 434-696-4452.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.