Senior Alert Cancelled For Missing Virginia Man (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Virginia State Police said Mr. Bradley has been located safely.

Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing man from Lunenburg County.

Fred H. Bradley Jr., 79, was last seen leaving his home, located at Wile Away Road in Kenbridge, around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, May 23rd, according to the Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Bradley is described as a White male, standing about 5'8," weighing 190 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair, state police said.

He was last seen wearing blue pants, a long sleeve white button up shirt with pink stripes and white shoes. Bradley also commonly carries a black fanny pack, police added. Authorities believe he is driving a 2008 blue Toyota Prius with Virginia plates: SUENIE.

Bradley suffers from a cognitive impairment and authorities are concerned for his health and wellbeing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 434-696-4452.

