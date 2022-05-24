Routine Stafford Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust: Authorities

A routine traffic stop last week netted multiple drug arrests, police said.

Charlene Bohannon Lockley, 36, of Richmond and Toyre Jones, 34, of Chesterfield were driving through South Stafford on Wednesday night, May 18, when deputies pulled them over, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Monday. The agency did not say why they were pulled over.

But that was just the beginning of their problems. Lockley was driving with a revoked license, the Sheriff's Office said. She also had drugs on her and hidden in the car as well. Deputies did not say, however, what kind of drugs they had or how much.

Officials charged them with possession of a controlled substance, deputies said. Lockley also picked up a charge of driving with a revoked license.

Both were taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

