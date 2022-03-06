Reckless Driver Takes Out Verizon Pole In Stafford County: Sheriff's Office

A driver lost control of his car and crashed into a Verizon utility pole Thursday night in Stafford, causing a road closure that lasted for nearly 15 hours, police said.

A 20-year-old man was speeding in his 2018 Infinity Q50 along Mountain View Road just after 9:30 p.m. when he lost control of his car, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. He skidded off the right shoulder and slammed into the utility pole, some mailboxes, a street sign, and a tree before stopping.

The man wasn't injured, and deputies cited him for reckless driving, authorities said. Deputies did not release his name.

Deputies had to close a section of Mountain View Road until Verizon could send out a lineman to fix the damaged utility pole. But the telecommunications company didn't have any workers to spare. The company's crews were all out making repairs to lines damaged in the severe storms Thursday night, the Sheriff's Office said.

Verizon couldn't get the pole repaired until just after noon on Friday, June, deputies said.

