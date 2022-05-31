Quick-Thinking, Armed Store Manager Thwarts Fredericksburg Car Jacking: Police

Authorities said a would-be carjacker thought twice about robbing a convenient store manager after she pulled a gun on him earlier this week.

The 41-year-old manager was making a deposit at a PNC Bank in Fredericksburg along Patriot Highway at noon on Monday, May 30, when she saw a man climb into her SUV and try to steal it, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said.

She rushed over and wrestled with the man to get him out of her car, but he refused. So she drew her firearm and pointed it at him. The suspect decided he didn't want the car anymore and walked away, the Sheriff's Office said.

The woman called 911 and gave his description to deputies who arrived a few minutes later and spotted him walking near the bank.

Andrew Keen, 25, of Spotsylvania is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Officials charged him with carjacking, deputies said.

