Stafford Daily Voice
Police Identify Three Bodies In Head-On Collision In Stafford

Josh Lanier
Stafford County sheriff's deputies released the names of three people who died in a head-on collision at Austin Ridge Drive on Sunday, May 31, near Shields Road.
Police released the names of three people who died on Sunday, May 29, in a head-on collision that shut down a road for several hours.  

Deputies responded to Austin Ridge Drive in Stafford just after 7:30 p.m. when Stafford County sheriff's deputies said Tamarr Williams, 38, of Woodbridge, lost control of his 1995 Lexus and veered into oncoming traffic. The car crashed into Tamara Williams, 27, of Fredericksburg, who was headed northbound in her Hyundai Elantra. The drivers are not related. 

Andrea Forte, 35, of Stafford, who was a passenger in the Lexus, also died in the collision, deputies said. 

The crash forced police to close Austin Ridge Drive near Shields Road for several hours as deputies investigated the scene. 

