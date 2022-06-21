Contact Us
Stafford Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Police ID Victim In Stafford Motel Murder

by Josh Lanier & Cecilia Levine
George Pearson III
George Pearson III Photo Credit: Google Maps/Stafford County Sheriff

Authorities have identified the man killed at a Red Roof Inn in Stafford County over the weekend. 

Deputies said Leo Franklin, 47, of Maryland, died at the Warrenton Road motel in Stafford just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 19. 

George Pearson III, 44, of Stafford, reportedly shot him and then fled the scene in a silver Toyota Tacoma, still armed with the handgun, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

A Crisis Negotiation Team spoke with Pearson on FaceTime in an attempt to get him to turn himself in. He told them he wouldn't be taken alive, deputies said. However, when officers stopped him at 11:30 a.m. on an I-95 exit ramp in Hanover County, Pearson went peacefully.

Authorities seized a handgun as evidence from the scene.

Pearson was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was transported back to Stafford County and incarcerated without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

