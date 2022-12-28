Not So Happy Holidays: Driver Charged With Post-Christmas DUI In Stafford County, Sheriff Says

The holidays were a little too happy for a driver in Virginia who was busted for alleged impaired driving on I-95 in Virginia on Tuesday afternoon.

Caroline County resident Dino Davies, 31, of Ruther Glen, was busted for a DUI in Stafford County after he was apprehended for drunkenly driving and spreading holiday cheer out of his window on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

According to a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the agency received multiple calls regarding a drunk driver shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon as Davies was allegedly shouting “happy holidays!” out of his car window while driving recklessly.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to track down Davies near mile marker 140 on the interstate, where they found his vehicle swerving across the roadway.

During a subsequent traffic stop, police say that Davies had six open containers of alcohol inside his vehicle, “as well as the usual signs of being under the influence, glassy, bloodshot eyes.”

Davies was charged with:

Driving under the influence;

Driving while operating a vehicle;

Traffic lane violations.

He is being held on a $2,000 secured bond. No initial court appearance was announced by investigators.

