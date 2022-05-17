Contact Us
Stafford Daily Voice serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
Return to your home site

Menu

Stafford Daily Voice serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford

Nearby Sites

  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

More Than 100 Reportedly Displaced By Morning Fredericksburg Apartment Fire

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Madonna House at Belmont
Madonna House at Belmont Photo Credit: Google Maps

Over 100 people are said to have been displaced by a morning fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Fredericksburg, multiple sources say.

The fire occurred at the Madonna House at Belmont, located in the 2600 block of Cowan Boulevard, around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, multiple sources said. 

No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross was on site assisting with those who were displaced.

No official information from fire officials has been released yet. This is a developing story so check back for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.