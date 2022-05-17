More Than 100 Reportedly Displaced By Morning Fredericksburg Apartment Fire

Over 100 people are said to have been displaced by a morning fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Fredericksburg, multiple sources say.

The fire occurred at the Madonna House at Belmont, located in the 2600 block of Cowan Boulevard, around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, multiple sources said.

No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross was on site assisting with those who were displaced.

No official information from fire officials has been released yet. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.