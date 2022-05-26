Contact Us
Police & Fire

Missing Elderly Virginia Woman Could Be In Serious Danger: Police

Josh Lanier
Sherrie Ann Smith
Sherrie Ann Smith Photo Credit: Virginia State Police

The Virginia State police issued a statewide alert to find a missing elderly woman who they believe could be in serious danger. 

Sherrie Ann Smith, 68, left her home in Virginia Beach at 3 a.m. Thursday, May 26. She suffers cognitive impairments, which pose a serious threat to her health and safety. 

Smith is 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. Police believe she is wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans and has a black backpack with pink trim, police said. 

Anyone with information in her whereabouts should contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000. 

