Minor Held Without Bail After Identifying Herself As Dead Man, Possessing Vape Pen

A woman was arrested after falsely identifying herself as a dead man at a Virginia hotel, authorities say.

Police responded to the Red Roof Inn on Warrenton Road on the morning of Monday, Dec. 12 for a report of vandalism after a staff member said that a woman had broken a window before arguing with guests and fleeing the scene, Stafford County police say.

The woman was found at the Exxon across the street, where a deputy asked her for identification. The woman then identified herself as a deceased male.

It was discovered that the woman had illegally entered one of the hotel rooms and was in possession of a vape pen despite not being 21 years old. The suspect was charged accordingly and held without bail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.