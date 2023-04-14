'I'm So High,' Man On Meth Tells Police Responding To Call Of Suspicious Person In Stafford

Police didn't have to do much of their own investigating while responding to reports of a suspicious person in Stafford.

The man moving erratically and slurring his words on Heartfields Lane around 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13 not only told deputies he had recently taken meth, but that he was "so high" he wasn't sure what brought him to the location, according to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was charged with public intoxication and possession of a controlled substances. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

