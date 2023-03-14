'I Don't Want To Go Back To Jail:' Man Wanted By Five VA Jurisdictions Caught After PD Pursuit

A man who really didn’t want to go back to jail is likely to spend some more time behind bars after taking police on a lengthy pursuit across multiple counties in Virginia.

Joseph Carter, 62, who was wanted out of five different jurisdictions, is facing a host of charges following a police pursuit that ultimately came to an end in Prince William County when deputies were able to crash his vehicle.

The incident began at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Monday, March 13 on Richmond Highway in New Peak, where members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a reported solicitor who was begging for money and could be heard saying “I do not want to go back to jail.”

According to a sheriff’s spokesperson, the description provided by the tipster matched that of Carter, who was wanted in:

Stafford County for a felony capias, and felony larceny;

Fredericksburg for a felony capias;

Caroline County for a probation violation;

Spotsylvania for a felony capias, robbery, assault and battery, driving while revoked, and registration violations for a previous murder charge.

He was also wanted by Virginia State Police for a felony sex offender registration offense.

A responding deputy was able to locate Carter’s suspect vehicle - which also happened to be stolen - in the area of Richmond Highway and Potomac Hills Drive, at which point, he attempted to flee the area, driving into oncoming traffic in an attempt to pass multiple vehicles.

Due to traffic, deputies lost sight of the vehicle in the in the 3800 block of Richmond Highway, but Carter’s perilous day was only just beginning.

Carter’s vehicle was later located by a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office sergeant canvassing near the area of Richmond Highway and Port Aquia Drive.

The sergeant again attempted to stop the vehicle, though this time he fled north onto I-95, prompting additional deputies to join the pursuit, which involved Carter again cutting through heavy traffic, traveling on the shoulder, and striking at least one other vehicle.

He then left the roadway at the Triangle exit, driving recklessly in the opposite lanes on Joplin Road, struck a second vehicle, and was ultimately stopped by a deputy who made intentional contact to end the pursuit.

Carter was taken into custody without further incident.

Inside the stolen vehicle, sheriff’s deputies found multiple pocket knives, and suspected controlled substances. For whatever reason, Carter also admitted to not wearing his seatbelt during the lengthy pursuit.

Carter was charged with:

Two counts of eluding police;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Driving while revoked;

Two counts of reckless driving;

Receiving stolen goods;

Displaying fictitious registration;

Not wearing a seatbelt.

Prince William County charged Carter with hit-and-run, as well as, reckless driving. He was served on his outstanding warrants, and served these brand new ones.

The owner of the stolen vehicle was notified and no serious injuries were reported during the wild police pursuit.

Carter is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. No return court information has been announced by the sheriff’s office.

