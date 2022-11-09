Contact Us
Police & Fire

Fugitive Sucker Punches Hotel Guest, Tries To Hid From Police In Stafford, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Eric McDonald
Eric McDonald Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office

A 34-year-old man who sucker punched a hotel guest in Stafford had been wanted for burglary and assault out of Prince William County, authorities said.

Eric McDonald, 34, of Dumfries, socked the other guest in the face at Woodspring Suites at 1006 Corporate Drive on Friday, Sept. 9 around 12:30 a.m., Stafford police sad.

McDonald was believed to be in a hotel room with Shaquan Royals, 33, of no fixed address. Royals indicated McDonald was not in the room and obstructed the investigation. Hotel management gave Royals 30 minutes to vacate the room, and as she left, McDonald exited as well.

Royals was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice. She was released by the magistrate on an unsecured bond. McDonald was charged with assault and battery and found to be wanted in Prince William County for assault and battery, vandalism and failure to appear. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

