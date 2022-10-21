Flasher In Stafford County Accused Of 'Running Around Exposing Himself," Sheriff Says

Members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office have charged a man for allegedly exposing himself first to an adult and two minors and then throughout the area, according to investigators.

Ajo’rn Black, 25, of Stafford, is the subject of an investigation after the sheriff's office received a midday call for a disturbance involving a man who exposed himself in Town Square Circle on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, deputies from the sheriff's office were called to investigate a disturbance.

According to a witness who was driving through the area, a man - later identified as Black - was wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue pants when he ran in front of their car, bent over, and exposed himself.

The initial incident was observed by an adult passenger and two juvenile passengers, investigators noted. Black then fled the area.

While investigating the initial incident, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that a deputy was advised by a second witness that a man had been running around the area exposing himself.

The suspect was identified as Black, who was charged with indecent exposure.

