FBI Imposter Flashed Bogus Badge At Police During 90 MPH Pursuit Across Stafford County: Police

An FBI imposter who led authorities on a pursuit across Northern Virginia after pointing a gun at workers in a parking lot inside of his car has been arrested, police said.

Nicholas Rudolph, 49, was jailed without bond following the incident, which began around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

Trouble began when deputies were called to Stafford Market Place for a disturbance with a weapon. A crew preparing to do work in the parking lot approached a black Honda SUV occupied by Rudolph, and asked him to move the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

As the crew member approached the Honda, the driver flashed a badge and pointed a gun at him. This prompted a 911 call and law enforcement response. As deputies approached the Honda in the parking lot, the driver accelerated away, initiating a pursuit.

Sergeant G.A. Haney, Deputy R.L. Hubbard and Deputy F.A. Martinez, with K-9 partner Mija, pursued Rudolph onto Garrisonville Road to U.S. 1 and finally onto northbound I-95. The deputies attempted to use a rolling road block, but were unsuccessful. Speeds reached a high of 88 mph as the suspect flashed an FBI badge from the window at deputies, police said.

As the pursuit reached the 153 mile-marker in Prince William County, Sgt. Haney was able to utilize the PIT maneuver and end the chase. Rudolph surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Nicholas Rudolph, 49, of no fixed address. A BB gun was recovered from his pocket and assorted fake FBI credentials were seized from the vehicle.

Rudolph was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, brandishing, obstruction, reckless driving and eluding. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. The FBI was notified of the incident and suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.

