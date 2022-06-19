FaceTime Fugitive: Motel Murder Suspect Surrenders During I-95 Pursuit

Authorities got a murder suspect to surrender over FaceTime as he led a police pursuit on Interstate 95 in Virginia, they said.

George Pearson III, 44, of Stafford, shot the victim in his chest at a Red Roof Inn on Warrenton Road around 8:15 a.m. June 19, then fled the scene in a silver Toyota Tacoma, still armed with a handgun, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

Once able to identify the suspect, authorities called him on FaceTime and added a member of the Crisis Negotiation Team joined to the call. While attempting to negotiate a peaceful surrender, Pearson indicated he wouldn't be taken alive, police said.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Pearson stopped on an exit ramp from I-95 in Hanover County, still on FaceTime. He agreed to peacefully surrender to authorities and was taken into custody, authorities said. A handgun was seized as evidence from the scene.

The victim died of his injuries at the hospital. His ID was being withheld pending notification.

Pearson was charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was transported back to Stafford County and incarcerated without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

