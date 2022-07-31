'Facebook Detectives' Lead Investigators To Sucker-Punching Assault Suspect In Stafford

Social media sleuths helped police in Stafford County apprehend a man who sucker-punched a 73-year-old man.

Fredericksburg resident Victor King, 28, was apprehended after the Stafford County Sheriff shared his photo on social media following the assault on Saturday, June 4 outside Walmart on Washington Square Plaza.

It is alleged that the 73-year-old Stafford resident was punched in the face as he exited the store, falling to the ground and suffering a facial injury from the attack, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

The victim - who was treated at the scene for his injuries - did not know the attacker, so a surveillance photo of the suspect was shared on social media, and according to the sheriff’s office, “Our Facebook detectives did not disappoint!”

Through the tips received from the social media platform, King was identified as a suspect, and he was apprehended without further incident by members of the Fredericksburg Police Department.

King was charged with assault and battery and was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Thursday, Sept. 8.

