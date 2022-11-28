Ex-Virginia State Police Trooper Dead After Abducting California Teen, Killing Her Family

A former Virginia State Police trooper was killed in a shootout with police who say he traveled across the country to Riverside, California, where he abducted a teenage girl he met online, before killing her mom, grandmother, and grandfather.

Austin Lee Edwards, 28, of North Chesterfield, parked in a neighbor’s driveway and allegedly set the family’s home on fire before kidnapping the teen he “catfished” on Friday, Nov. 25, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Edwards had previously worked as a trooper with Virginia State Police in Henrico County from early January until his resignation in late October, a police spokeswoman confirmed to Daily Voice. Details on why he left were not immediately clear.

He had most recently been employed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, police in California said. The office did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for comment placed Monday, Nov. 28 regarding the details of Edwards’ employment.

Riverside police officers were called just before 11:10 a.m. regarding a welfare check on a young girl who appeared to be distressed while getting into a Red Kia Soul with a man along the 11200 block of Price Court in the La Sierra South neighborhood.

While they were responding, several calls came in about a fire just a few houses away from where the welfare call was made, police said.

Members of the Riverside Fire Department arrived first and discovered three adult victims laying on the ground in the front entryway. Responders initially believed they were victims of an apparent homicide.

The victims have been identified as 69-year-old Mark Winek, his wife 65-year-old Sharie Winek, and their daughter 38-year-old Brooke Winek, authorities said. The exact cause and manner of their deaths are still pending.

The cause of the house fire continues to be under investigation although investigators believe it was intentionally set.

Police soon issued warrants for Edwards’ arrest and several hours later, deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spotted his vehicle traveling through the ghost town of Kelso, they said.

“Edwards fired gunshots at deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred where he was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said.

The teen was unharmed and later placed into protective custody of the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services.

Investigators say Edwards had developed an online relationship with the teen and obtained her personal information.

A GoFundMe for the Winek family’s expenses had raised nearly $30,000 as of Monday, Nov. 28.

Mark was a coach at Arlington High School, where his granddaughter also attended school, according to the fundraiser. Sharie was remembered as a grandmother who cherished spending time with her family while Brooke was described as a single mom with the “sweetest heart.”

“Our hearts go out to the Winek family and their loved ones during this time of tremendous grief, as this is a tragedy for all Riversiders,” Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said. “This is yet another horrific reminder of the predators existing online who prey on our children. If you’ve already had a conversation with your kids on how to be safe online and on social media, have it again. If not, start it now to better protect them.”

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Detective Josh Ontko at (951) 353-7135 or JOntko@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Bryan Galbreath at (951) 353-7105 or BGalbreath@RiversideCA.gov.

