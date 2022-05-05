Contact Us
Dump Truck Accidentally Backs Over, Kills 23-Year-Old Virginia Man: Sheriff's Office

David Cifarelli
A dump truck
A dump truck Photo Credit: Pixabay/Siggy Nowak

A Richmond man was killed in a construction accident in Stafford County, authorities said.

Brody Beverly, 23, was found dead inside a utility task vehicle (UTV) at a construction site on Centreport Parkway around 3:44 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook

Initial investigation revealed an oversized off-road dump truck backed over the UTV and killed the driver, the office said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Beverly," the office concluded. The accident remains under investigation. 

