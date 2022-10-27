Drunk Virginia Hotel Guest Tried To Kick, Spit On Officers: Police

A drunk Spotsylvania woman is facing charges after police say she attempted to kick and spit on officers trying to arrest her.

Deputies responded to the Comfort Suites located at 541 Warrenton Road in Fredericksburg on a report of a disturbance, when they found 22-year-old Dandy Castanon around 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

She was in an "intoxicated state" and was told hotel staff wanted her to leave, police said.

Castanon then became disorderly, prompting deputies to arrest her, they said. However, it all went south when the woman allegedly tried to kick and spit on cops.

"While placing Castanon in Deputy Charoenthep’s vehicle, Castanon began kicking Deputy Brookman again," police said.

The woman was eventually placed in a leg restraint and taken to the magistrate.

Castanon was charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault, and assault and battery on law enforcement.

She was being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.