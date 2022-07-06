Drunk Driver Topped 100 MPH While Racing On Stafford Highway: Police

Two drivers turned a Stafford highway into a NASCAR track when they raced at speeds above 100 miles per hour Sunday evening, June 5, authorities said. It was the second time last weekend that deputies in that city caught drivers topping triple digits on their speedometers.

It began when a concerned commuter called the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 9 p.m. to complain about a Ford Mustang and a white SUV racing one another down Kings Highway at the King George County line. When a deputy arrived, he clocked the cars at 102 mph with his radar gun, the Sheriff's Office said. The speed limit is 55.

The deputy pulled over the Mustang, but the SUV driver gunned it and got away. The Sheriff's Office is looking for that driver.

Charles Madison, 24, was driving the sports car, and he smelled of alcohol and slurred his words during the traffic stop, the Sheriff's Office noted.

Officials charged him with reckless driving and DUI, authorities said. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until he sobered up.

Stafford County Sheriff Deputy C.T. Richardson made that arrest on Sunday. It was his second bust last weekend of a suspected drunk driver with a heavy right foot.

Richardson arrested Onate Valencia on Saturday, June 4, after he reportedly saw the 28-year-old's Corvette zooming down Garrisonville Road at 100 mph at 2:30 in the morning, the Sheriff's Office said previously. The speed limit there is 40 mph.

Officials charged Valencia with DUI, reckless driving, obstruction, and refusal, the Sheriff's Office said. He was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

