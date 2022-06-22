Drunk Driver Hits Virginia Deputy Trying To Flee: Authorities

An allegedly drunk driver crashed into a Stafford County sheriff’s deputy while attempting to evade Virginia State Police troopers, authorities announced.

Manassas resident Dominic Pineda, 21, and his passenger Margarita Mantilla, 22, of Herndon, are facing charges following an incident in North Stafford on Sunday, June 19.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, sheriff's deputies received a BOLO alert from Virginia State Police regarding a black Nissan Sentra that had been stopped by a trooper on Truslow Road for reckless driving before speeding away while being interviewed, according to investigators.

Minutes later at 7:15 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy traveling south on US 1 near Garrisonville Road spotted the Nissan swerving over the double-yellow lines into the opposite lane in front of him, a spokesperson said.

A second deputy attempted to stop Pineda’s Nissan, officials said, but he again fled and drove into oncoming traffic before striking the deputy’s patrol car and careening into several other vehicles.

Multiple minor injuries were reported.

Pineda was taken into custody without incident and charged with:

Eluding;

Driving Under the Influence;

Obstruction;

Driving on a revoked license.

He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail in lieu of a $3,000 bond.

Mantilla was cited for public intoxication and held at the jail until she sobered up and was released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.