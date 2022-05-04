Concerns Grow Over Missing Virginia Teenager From Fredericksburg: Police

The Fredericksburg Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from the city.

Haley Flippo, 14, was last seen in the 1900 block of Princess Anne Street around 1:51 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, police said.

She is described as standing 5'2," weighing 125 pounds and was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 540-373-3122 and reference report number 2022-002064. Anonymous tips can be texted to 847-411.

