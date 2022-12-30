Christmas Day Mobile Home Stafford County Fire Determined To Be Arson; Two Fugitives Arrested

Two are in custody for an incendiary Christmas Day mobile home blaze that displaced three people in Stafford County which intentionally set, according to police and fire officials.

Stafford residents Jonathan Rios, 41, and Peal Quinn, 48, who were both wanted for various charges in Virginia, are facing new charges after being apprehended for their roles in an alleged holiday arson.

The situation began shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, when the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance in the 600 block of Ramoth Church Road regarding a man who was breaking windows at the mobile home.

Upon arrival, officials say that deputies were met by a mobile home that was fully engulfed by flames that were swiftly knocked down by Stafford County Fire and Rescue units.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation into the incident determined that Rios and Quinn were having a verbal altercation shortly before the fire started, with the latter fleeing the scene before investigators arrived.

Rios had active warrants out in:

Stafford for larceny;

Fredericksburg for probation violation;

Spotsylvania County for grand larceny.

He was taken into custody on the day of the incident and charged with arson on Friday, Dec. 30 while still incarcerated. He remains at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on both the arson charge and outspend warrants.

Quinn was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant in Stafford County for a capias, according to the sheriff's office. She is being held without bail after being picked up by investigators on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.