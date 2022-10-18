Contact Us
Stafford Daily Voice serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Housemate Accused Of Murdering Friend's Family In Quadruple Virginia Murder: Police
Police & Fire

Child Accused Of Stabbing Parent Inside Stafford County Home, Running Away: Sheriff

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The child allegedly stabbed his parent in Stafford County.
The child allegedly stabbed his parent in Stafford County. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Scott Rodgerson

A child is in police custody in Virginia after allegedly stabbing a parent with a knife inside their Stafford County home and attempting to flee to a neighbor’s yard, authorities announced.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to Leeland Station neighborhood for a reported stabbing involving a child and parent.

Following the stabbing, investigators say that a sheriff’s deputy was able to track down the minor - whose name has not been released - in a nearby yard and he was detained without incident.

It is unclear what caused the kid to stab his parent.

The parent was transported to an area hospital and treated for a serious, but non-life-threatening wound. The child was charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery and is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.