Child Accused Of Stabbing Parent Inside Stafford County Home, Running Away: Sheriff

A child is in police custody in Virginia after allegedly stabbing a parent with a knife inside their Stafford County home and attempting to flee to a neighbor’s yard, authorities announced.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to Leeland Station neighborhood for a reported stabbing involving a child and parent.

Following the stabbing, investigators say that a sheriff’s deputy was able to track down the minor - whose name has not been released - in a nearby yard and he was detained without incident.

It is unclear what caused the kid to stab his parent.

The parent was transported to an area hospital and treated for a serious, but non-life-threatening wound. The child was charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery and is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

