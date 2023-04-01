Body Pulled From Rappahannock River

A body was recovered from the Rappahannock River on Saturday, April 1, authorities said.

The Fredericksburg Police Department joined the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at the Riverfront Park scene around 10:10 a.m.

The body, which has yet to be identified, was brought ashore on Sophie Street.

"Detectives are working to identify the victim, but there does not appear to be any threat to the community," the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

