Authorities Shut Down Rumors Of Active Shooter At Chesapeake Target

Authorities have shut down rumors of an active shooter at a Chesapeake, Virginia Target store on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The unconfirmed reports came in the morning after a mass Walmart shooting in the same city that left seven people dead, including the suspected gunman.

"Rumors of an active shooter at Target in Chesapeake are untrue," officials said on Twitter.

A customer told WJLA/7News that an employee got on a PA and said "everyone seek shelter, active shooter," just before a swarm of panicked people ran out of the store.

The scene was eventually cleared by police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.