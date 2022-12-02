Attempted Capital Murder Charge For Teen Who Ran Over Stafford County Sheriff's Deputy: Police

Authorities say that a teenage driver who intentionally drove through a Stafford County Sheriff's deputy rather than get a ticket was apprehended by US Marshals after fleeing into Maryland.

Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, is in police custody and faces a host of charges following a wild scene that began shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and lasted well into the following day as law enforcement attempted to take her into custody.

A member of the sheriff’s office on patrol spotted a reckless driver - later identified as Fagbewesa - who was driving recklessly and speeding in the area of Garrisonville Road and Eustace Road on the day of the incident, officials said.

When he attempted to conduct a traffic stop, investigators say that the deputy parked his marked motorcycle in front of Fagbewesa’s Nissan Altima, and as he was approaching her car on foot, she proceeded to speed away, striking the deputy and his motorcycle.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was knocked into a different lane of traffic, and Fagbewesa proceeded to speed away before striking the back of a Dodge Ram that was stopped in traffic.

She then allegedly backed up, pulled forward, crossed over the median into the opposite lane of traffic, and returned to the right side of the road after accelerating through the intersection, where she and a juvenile passenger bailed in the area of the 610 Car Wash.

Officials say that the two then fled into the woods toward Highpointe Boulevard, prompting a massive search, while the deputy who was struck was treated and transported to an area hospital.

Deputies responded to the area and established a perimeter around the scene, complete with K9 and Drone Teams that were deployed, leading to the apprehension of the minor, though Fagbewesa managed to give them the slip and avoided capture.

After her great escape, investigators obtained arrest warrants on Fagbewesa for charges that include:

Attempted capital murder;

Two counts of felony hit-and-run;

Felony eluding;

Reckless driving;

Driving without a valid license.

She was ultimately tracked into Maryland, where she was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1, in Baltimore by members of the US Marshals Service.

Officials noted that this is an ongoing invesitgation and additional charges are pending. The deputy has since been released from the hospital and is at home recovering.

“The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the United States Marshals Service for their assistance in apprehending Fagbewesa,” officials stated. “Stafford detectives also made the trip to Maryland to assist in the successful operation.”

