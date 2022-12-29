Alleged Armed Robber, Rapist Apprehended By Stafford County Sheriff (DEVELOPING)

A Virginia teen is behind bars after a seedy situation allegedly played out at a Stafford County spa, the sheriff's office announced.

Alan Davon Oliver, 19, of Stafford, is facing charges for an alleged sexual assault and armed robbery on Wednesday, Dec. 28. at Mimi's Health Spa on Garrisonville Road, officials say.

Shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were called to 385 Garrisonville Road, for a reported robbery.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, the staff advised the responding deputies that a man - later identified as Oliver - had sexually assaulted a woman working at the spa before robbing the business.

He then fled the area.

The investigation led deputies to Oliver, who was tracked down, arrested without incident, and charged with:

Rape;

Abduction;

Robbery with a weapon.

Following his arrest, Oliver is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Officials note that the investigation into the incident is ongoing and more charges could be coming for Oliver.

