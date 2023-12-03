Fog/Mist 55°

Pilot, Passenger Killed In Fiery Virginia Plane Crash

A pilot and one passenger died in a Fauquier County plane crash Sunday, Dec. 3, authorities said.

<p>Virginia State Police</p>

Virginia State Police

 Photo Credit: Virginia State Police
Cecilia Levine
According to Virginia State Police, a single-engine plane was attempting to land when it collided with several trees around 3:55 p.m. near Midland Road and Ebenezer Church Road.

The plane caught fire and the pilot and only occupant died at the scene of the crash. The identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash.

The FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.  

