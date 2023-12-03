Pilot, Passenger Killed In Fiery Virginia Plane Crash

According to Virginia State Police, a single-engine plane was attempting to land when it collided with several trees around 3:55 p.m. near Midland Road and Ebenezer Church Road.

The plane caught fire and the pilot and only occupant died at the scene of the crash. The identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash.

The FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

