Pickup Stolen From Spotsy Medical Center Plunges Into Ni River: Cops

Keith Lee Brinkley Jr. is believed to have stole a 2007 Ford work truck from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center but lost control, sending the truck into the Ni River at Patriot Highway and Hickory Ridge Road around 7:50 a.m., the county sheriff's office said.

Brinkley Jr., of Caroline County, suffered minor injuries from the crash and was charged with grand larceny auto, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license (9th offense).

Brinkley was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

