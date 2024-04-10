Partly Cloudy 75°

Pickup Stolen From Spotsy Medical Center Plunges Into Ni River: Cops

A 42-year-old man was arrested after crashing a pickup stolen from a nearby medical center in a river Wednesday, April 10.

 Photo Credit: Spotsylvania Sheriff
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Keith Lee Brinkley Jr. is believed to have stole a 2007 Ford work truck from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center but lost control, sending the truck into the Ni River at Patriot Highway and Hickory Ridge Road around 7:50 a.m., the county sheriff's office said.

Brinkley Jr., of Caroline County, suffered minor injuries from the crash and was charged with grand larceny auto, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license (9th offense). 

Brinkley was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

