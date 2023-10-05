Mostly Cloudy 78°

SHARE

Phone Left Behind Overturned Truck Leads Sheriff Directly To Hit-Run Driver's Stafford Home

A questionable criminal left behind a treasure map leading officials straight to his home after crashing a truck and fleeing the area in Virginia.

The scene of the crash in Stafford County.
The scene of the crash in Stafford County. Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office were called to the intersection of Hollywood Farm Road and Fisher Lane late on Wednesday night, when a caller advised that there was a pick-up truck on its side, but no driver in sight.

However, investigators didn't have to work hard to identify a possible suspect.

While checking the scene of the crash, deputies found the driver's phone, which was conveniently still displaying directions to the truck owner's home.

Following that discovery, deputies responded to the residence, where they made contact with a family member who said that the suspect driver had just stopped by after the crash, but was no longer available.

According to a spokesperson for the agency, the driver's phone is being held at the sheriff's office, and they are free to pick it up in exchange for taking a hit-and-run charge.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE