Partly Cloudy 84°

SHARE

Overturned Tractor-Trailer Temporarily Ties Up Traffic During Afternoon Commute In Stafford

A tractor-trailer that went off the road and crashed in Stafford County near the Fauquier County line led to lane closures in advance of the afternoon commute on Wednesday.

The scene of the Stafford County crash.

The scene of the Stafford County crash.

 Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

An alert was issued by the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 14, cautioning motorists that both north and southbound lanes on Warrenton Road are temporarily shut down due to the reported crash that ended with the truck on its side in a ditch.

It is unclear what caused the crash, or when the lanes would reopen to traffic.

No injuries were reported, but there were delays in the area "for an extended cleanup" amid the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE