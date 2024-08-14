Overturned Tractor-Trailer Temporarily Ties Up Traffic During Afternoon Commute In Stafford

An alert was issued by the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 14, cautioning motorists that both north and southbound lanes on Warrenton Road are temporarily shut down due to the reported crash that ended with the truck on its side in a ditch.

It is unclear what caused the crash, or when the lanes would reopen to traffic.

No injuries were reported, but there were delays in the area "for an extended cleanup" amid the ongoing investigation into the incident.

