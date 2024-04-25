Outfit-Repeating Home Depot Shoplifter In 30 Minutes: Stafford Sheriff

The sheriff's office put out an attempt to ID flyer after $4,400 worth of items were stolen from the Worth Avenue Home Depot on Sunday, April 22.

In a matter of minutes, citizens identified the suspect as Eliezer Diaz Hernandez, 41, of Alexandria, the sheriff's office said.

He was charged with grand larceny and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $10,000 secured bond.

Shortly after dropping Hernandez off at the jail, Home Depot staff requested Deputy Gildea to respond back to the business. They discovered another previously unsolved larceny that occurred on April 8 was also committed by Hernandez.

During that incident, Hernandez would steel more than $1,600 worth of items while wearing the exact clothes he was arrested in. Additional charges of shoplifting and possession of stolen property with intent to sell have been obtained, but not yet served.

